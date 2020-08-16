Bihar Police BPSSC recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 2,213 Sergeant, SI vacancies; check details

Apply at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Representational image/ file

Bihar Police BPSSC recruitment 2020: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of sub-inspector (SI), sergeant. The candidates can apply through the website- bpssc.bih.nic.in. A total of 2,213 vacancies are on offer. The application process has started on August 16 and will conclude on September 24.

Of the total, 35 per cent of seats are reserved for female candidates. To be eligible for the jobs, candidates will have to appear for written exams — prelims and mains followed by physical endurance test (PET).

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualification: Applicants must have at least a graduation degree from a recognised institute.

Age: Candidates must be at least 20 years of age to be able to apply for the jobs. The upper age limit is 37 years for general category and for the reserved category, the upper age limit is relaxed.

Application fee: Candidates will have to pay Rs 700 as the application fee for the reserved category candidates it is Rs 400.

Salary: Candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant superintendent jail (ex-serviceman) one will get a salary between Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

