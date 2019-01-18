Bihar PHED recruitment: Applications begin for 214 jobs, know how to apply

Bihar PHED recruitment: The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Bihar has begun the application process for recruitment at the post of junior engineer (civil) on its official website — bih.nic.in. A total of 214 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Advertising

The last day to apply is 5 pm, January 31, 2019. Candidates will be selected through a written exam, the dates of the exams, however, have not been revealed yet. Selected candidates will be appointed for a tenure of a one-year contractual job, according to the official notification.

Bihar PHED recruitment: Eligibility

Education qualification: Candidates must have a diploma in civil engineering from a recognised university, college or institute. Candidates who have pursued their degrees or diplomas in distance or private mode are not eligible to apply for the job.

Age limit: Applicants must be 18 years of age but not more than 37 years of age. Candidates belonging to reserved category will get relaxation for up to 42 years.

Bihar PHED recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, phed.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘online application for contractual recruitment of junior engineer (civil)’

Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘click here to apply’

Step 4: Those who are applying for the first time, click ‘click here to register

Step 5: Fill in personal details, create a user id and password

Step 6: Use id and password to log-in

Step 7: Fill application form and submit after revising it

Step 8: Make payment

Candidates need to keep a copy of the payment receipt and print-out of the duly filled application for future reference.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.