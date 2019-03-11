Bihar LRC recruitment: Apply for 6875 posts, salary up to Rs 59,000

Bihar LRC recruitment: The Department of Revenue and Land Reforms, Bihar has invited applications for several posts on its official website, lrc.bih.nic.in. A total of 6,875 jobs are on offer. The application process for which has begun today and will conclude on March 31, 2019.

Selected candidates will be hired at the post of special survey office, assistant settlement officer, special survey clerk and amin. Candidates will have to undergo a recruitment exam to be eligible for the posts. The dates of the exam have not been declared yet.

Bihar LRC recruitment: Vacancy detail

Total – 6875

Special Survey Amin – 4950

Amin – 550

Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer – 275

Special Survey Kanoongo- 550

Special Survey Clerk- 550

Bihar LRC recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Candidates need to have a diploma in civil engineering.

Age: Candidates must be 18 years of age to apply for the job. For all jobs, the age limit is different, candidates can check respective posts before applying.

Bihar LRC recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, lrc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link on the right corner ‘Bihar special survey officer recruitment’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply now’ next to the post applying for

Step 5: Click on ‘click here to register’

Step 6: Fill form, submit

Step 7: Log-in using registered id

Step 8: Fill form, upload documents

Bihar LRC recruitment: Salary

Candidates will get a monthly salary of –

Special Survey Amin – Rs 31,000

Amin- Rs 22,000

Special Survey Settlement Assistant Officer- Rs 59,000

Special Survey Kanoongo – Rs 36,000

Special Survey Clerk- Rs 25,000

