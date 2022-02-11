Bihar Judicial Services Main result declared: Check how to download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result for Bihar Judicial Services main examination. Candidates who appeared for the main examination can now check their result through the official site of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The main examination was conducted between July 24 and July 28, 2021. Now, a total of 691 candidates have been selected for appointment of 221 posts in the organisation.

Registration process for Bihar Judicial Services had begun on March 12 and ended on March 28, 2020.

Bihar Judicial Services Main Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the link for Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022, and click on it.

Step 3: A PDF for results will open up in a new window or tab.

Step 4: Check all details and download the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who clear this mains exam successfully will be eligible for the next round which is the interview round. Candidates who qualify the interview round will then be called for final appointment.

The Bihar Judicial Services exam is conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission to select aspirants for the Civil Judge and various other Judicial Services. The selection is done in through a three-stage process — the preliminary exam, mains exam, and the interview.