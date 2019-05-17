Bihar Excise Sub Inspector admit card 2019 released, download at bpssc.bih.nic.in

The admit card for Bihar Excise SI examination has been released by the Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). Candidates can download the admit card from the website bpssc.bih.nic.in under the notice titled “Download Admit card of preliminary exam for the post of Excise Sub Inspector in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar.”

Advertising

Candidates will have to enter either mobile number or registration number and date of birth. The Bihar Police Excise Sub Inspector preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2019.

The preliminary examination will be of 200 marks. It will have 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ), to be answered in a two hours duration.

The questions will be based on general knowledge and current affairs. Negative marking of 0.2 marks is there and the candidate needs to obtain at least 30 per cent marks in order to qualify the exam.

Advertising

The mains examination will have 2 papers, one Hindi with 100 questions of a total of 200 marks, and a duration of two hours. This paper’s marks will not be counted for merit as it will only be a qualifying examination. Paper 2 will be based on General Studies, General Science, Civics, History of India, Geography of India, Mathematics, Mental Ability. This paper will also be of 200 marks, with 100 questions to be answered in 2 hours.

Those candidates who qualify the examinations shall be called for a physical proficiency test and join as Excise Sub Inspectors in pay scale 9300-34800 + grade pay 4200.