Bihar Excise Sub Inspector admit card 2019 for mains released, download at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Excise Sub Inspector admit card 2019: The admit card for Bihar Excise SI Main examination has been released by the Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). Candidates can download the admit card from the website bpssc.bih.nic.in under the notice titled “Download Admit card of main exam for the post of Excise Sub Inspector in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar.”

Advertising

Candidates will have to enter either mobile number or registration number and date of birth. The main examination will be conducted in August.

Bihar Excise Sub Inspector admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

The mains examination will have two papers, one Hindi with 100 questions of a total of 200 marks, and a duration of two hours. This paper’s marks will not be counted for merit as it will only be a qualifying examination. Paper 2 will be based on General Studies, General Science, Civics, History of India, Geography of India, Mathematics, Mental Ability. This paper will also be of 200 marks, with 100 questions to be answered in 2 hours.

Those candidates who qualify the examinations shall be called for a physical proficiency test and join as Excise Sub Inspectors in pay scale 9300-34800 + grade pay 4200.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.