Bihar DCECE 2020 application date extended till June 19

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the final date to submit the online application form for DCECE till June 19. The entrance exam was initially scheduled to be held from April 19 and April 20 but was postponed due to nationwide lockdown enforced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The board further notified that the registered candidates can also make changes in their application June 22 to June 25 by visiting the DCECE application correction window on the official website. Earlier, the dates for the correction window were June 12-15.

The DCECE exam is conducted for admission into various professional courses of medical, engineering, and agricultural streams in the institutions of the state.

Despite the last date of application submission being June 19, a candidate can pay his/her required fee through challan by June 20 and online by June 21. The details regarding the admission procedures are available on the official website.

According to the statement issued by BCECEB, the dates of issuing the admit card and eligibility test will be declared later. The board also stated that the dates for issuing of admit cards and the schedule will be notified through the official website. It will also be published in the regional newspapers of the state.

