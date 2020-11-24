Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2020 postponed, check revised schedule

Bihar D.El.Ed exam will be held on December 9. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal / Representational

Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2020: The Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) first year exam has been postponed, and will now be conducted on December 9. The first shift of the exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm, the notification mentioned.

The exams will be held on papers- understanding language and early language development, gender and inclusive perspectives in education.

The admit card will be released shortly, the date of which will be notified. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- educationbihar.gov.in.

Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2020: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- educationbihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

