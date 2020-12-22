Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2020 cancelled

Bihar D.El.Ed first year exam cancelled. Representational image/ file

Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has cancelled the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) first year exam. The BSEB through its tweet informed the candidates about the cancellation of exam.

Also, the recruitment notification on December 3, 14, 2019 stands cancelled, and the applications. The application fees of the candidates will be refunded, and the detailed notification on it will be released later.

Earlier, the recruitment exam was scheduled to be held on December 9. The exam is being conducted on papers- understanding language and early language development, gender and inclusive perspectives in education. The candidates with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in class 12 can apply for the programme.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd