Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Bihar CSBC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 689 prohibition constable posts

CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2022: For the post of constable, candidates should have passed class 12 on or before January 1, 2022 The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 23 years to be eligible for application.

bihar constable recruitmentInterested candidates can apply online at the official website - csbc.bih.nic.in(Representative image)

Bihar CSBC Recruitment 2022: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar is inviting applications for the posts of prohibition constables. The last date for application is December 14. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar CSBC Constable Recruitment 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the online application link
Step 3: Enter required credentials
Step 4: Pay application fee and upload required documents
Step 5: Click on submit to apply

The selection process includes a written test and a physical test. The written exam will be of two hours duration. Candidates will have to answer the multiple choice questions on the IMR Sheet.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 03:45:12 pm
PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu, Shiva Keshavan elected in IOA Athletes’ Commission

Live Blog

