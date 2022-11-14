Bihar CSBC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 689 prohibition constable posts

Bihar CSBC Recruitment 2022: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar is inviting applications for the posts of prohibition constables. The last date for application is December 14. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in

For the post of constable, candidates should have passed class 12 on or before January 1, 2022 The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 23 years to be eligible for application.

Bihar CSBC Constable Recruitment 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the online application link

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Pay application fee and upload required documents

Step 5: Click on submit to apply

The selection process includes a written test and a physical test. The written exam will be of two hours duration. Candidates will have to answer the multiple choice questions on the IMR Sheet.