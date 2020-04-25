Bihar City Manager recruitment for 163 posts, diploma holders can apply too

Bihar city manager: Apply at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in (Representational image) Bihar city manager: Apply at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in (Representational image)

Bihar City Manager recruitment: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications for the post of a city manager under the Urvan Local Bodies. A total of 163 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process is open at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and will conclude on May 27. Interested can apply within the deadline.

Read| What graduates of batch 2020 can do to land jobs in corona-hit economy

Candidates will be given a window to edit their forms from May 29 to June 30. Candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test (CBT) to be eligible for the job, however, the exam dates are yet to be announced. The appointment will be on a contractual basis.

Bihar City Manager recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have a master’s level degree or a postgraduate diploma in town planning or planning and development. Candidates having a diploma in public administration can also apply.

Read| Bihar Board AMIN 2020 application form re-open for 1767 posts, check details

Age: The applicant must have obtained the age of 21 years to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 37 years. For females and those belonging to BC and EBC category, the upper age is relaxed at 40 years. For SC and ST category candidates the upper age limit is 42 years.

Bihar City Manager recruitment: Fee

An examination fee of Rs 2200 will be applicable. The fee is the same for all category candidates.

Bihar City Manager recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid Rs 40,000 as a monthly salary, as per the official notification.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd