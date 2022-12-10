Bihar: Central Selection Board of Constable declares final results for post of fireman

CSBC Bihar Firemen Results: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar on Friday released the results of candidates selected for the post of firemen in Bihar police/fire services. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 2380 vacancies were advertised for the post. 11,901 candidates cleared the written test out of which 9412 appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test.

CSBC Bihar Firemen Results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Bihar Fire Services tab

Step 3: Click on the link reading Final results

Step 4: Check for you roll number

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

In the Physical Efficiency Test, 12 candidates were disqualified on the basis of height, 2787 failed in the race, 683 were disqualified in other competitions and 61 were found to be unqualified during record verification.

Post the PET, 5869 candidates qualified for the next round. A total of 2264 applicants have been finally selected. And, 116 candidates were selected as home guards.

Out of the selected candidates, 880 were female and 1500 were male candidates.