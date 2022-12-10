scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Bihar: Central Selection Board of Constable declares final results for post of fireman

CSBC Bihar Firemen Results: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— csbc.bih.nic.in. A total of 2380 vacancies were advertised for the post.

csbc.bih.nic.in, CSBC Bihar, Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar fire services, Firemen in Bihar fire services, CSBC Bihar Fire Services Final result, CSBC Bihar Fire Services Final result declared, CSBC Bihar Fire Services Final result announced, sarkari naukri, government jobs, govt jobsCSBC Bihar Fire Services Result: 880 female and 1500 male candidates have been selected (Express photo/ Representative Image)

CSBC Bihar Firemen Results: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar on Friday released the results of candidates selected for the post of firemen in Bihar police/fire services. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— csbc.bih.nic.in.

Also read |BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Registration process begins; steps to apply

A total of 2380 vacancies were advertised for the post. 11,901 candidates cleared the written test out of which 9412 appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test.

CSBC Bihar Firemen Results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Bihar Fire Services tab

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and the re...Premium
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and the re...
Bangladesh on razor’s edge: Why India must wake up to the looming e...Premium
Bangladesh on razor’s edge: Why India must wake up to the looming e...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns

Step 3: Click on the link reading Final results

Step 4: Check for you roll number

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

In the Physical Efficiency Test, 12 candidates were disqualified on the basis of height, 2787 failed in the race, 683 were disqualified in other competitions and 61 were found to be unqualified during record verification.

Post the PET, 5869 candidates qualified for the next round. A total of 2264 applicants have been finally selected. And, 116 candidates were selected as home guards.

Out of the selected candidates, 880 were female and 1500 were male candidates.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 10:27:03 pm
Next Story

Air India grapples with cabin crew constraints; cancels Delhi-San Francisco flights

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close