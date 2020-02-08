Bihar BTSC JE recruitment for 6379 posts, check how to apply

BTSC JE recruitment: Apply at pariksha.nic.in (Representational image) BTSC JE recruitment: Apply at pariksha.nic.in (Representational image)

Bihar BTSC JE recruitment: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited applications for the post of junior engineer (JE). The registrations are on and will conclude on February 17. Interested can apply at the official websites, btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in. A total of 6379 post are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates will be selected based on their academic score and work experience. As per the official notification, 75 marks will be for academic score adn 25 marks will be awarded for work experience. Five marks will be awarded for each year of relevant work experience.

Bihar BTSC JE recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should have at least a diploma in relevant field of engineering from any recognised university in non-distance mode.

Age: Applicants should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age is capped at 37 years for males and 40 years for females. For reserved category cnadidatws the upper age is relaxed up to 42 years.

Bihar BTSC JE recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, pariksha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab in the right side

Step 3: Click on JE application link

Step 4: Click on apply now button

Step 5: Register using personal details and verify

Step 6: Log-in using credentials

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

Bihar BTSC JE recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200. For reserved category candidates, females the fee is Rs 50.

