Bihar BTSC Ayush medical officer recruitment 2020: Apply for 3270 posts, salary up to Rs 40,000

Bihar BTSC recruitment: Apply at pariksha.nic.in (Representational image)

Bihar BTSC Ayush medical officer recruitment 2020: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited applications for Ayush Medical Officer and Ayush Physicians. The application process has begun and will remain open till October 28 at pariksha.nic.in. A total of 3270 posts are advertised through the advertisement.

Candidates will get 60 marks for their marks to score in BUMS, BHMS, or BAMS courses, 15 marks will be given to the related education and 25 marks for relevant work experience in Bihar government organisation or institutes. Candidates will be ranked based on 100 marks.

Bihar BTSC Ayush medical officer recruitment 2020: Eligible

Age: The upper age to apply is capped at 37 years. For SC, ST candidates it is 42 years and for OBC candidates it is 40 years.

Education: Applicants should have a graduate-level degree in relevant stream

Bihar BTSC Ayush medical officer recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to BTSC website – pariksha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘all notification’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply’ next to the ayurvedic medical officer

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make the payment, submit

Bihar BTSC Ayush medical officer recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as fee. For SC, ST, and OBC candidates from Bihar and female candidates belonging to these categories will have to pay Rs 50 as a fee.

Bihar BTSC Ayush medical officer recruitment 2020: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid in the range of Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 5400.

