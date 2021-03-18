Bihar BSSC stenographer skill test result 2021 released, here’s how to check

BSSC stenographer skill test result available at bssc.bih.nic.in. File

BSSC stenographer skill test result 2021: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the results for the stenographer skill test. The candidates who have appeared in the skill test can check the result through the website- bssc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 183 candidates have qualified for the counselling process.

BSSC stenographer skill test result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- bssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘result link’

Step 3: A pdf with roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 2,400.