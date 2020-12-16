Bihar BSSC Main Admit Card 2020 released, here’s how to download

BSSC Mains exam will be held on December 25. Representational image/ file

Bihar BSSC Mains Admit Card 2020: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for the first inter level combined competitive (main) exam. The candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- bssc.bih.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on December 25.

BSSC Main admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- bssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Admit Card – Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam’

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates appearing in the exam has to follow the COVID-19 protocols, wearing a face mask, carry hand sanitisers, else they will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

According to the official release, the exam will be conducted across all districts in Bihar. The recruitment drive will be held to fill vacancies across the posts including sub-inspector, stenographer, steno assistant, stenotypist, master instructor, panchayat secretary, revenue worker among others.

