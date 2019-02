Bihar BSPHCL JE result: The Bihar State Power Handling Company Limited (BSPHCL) has declared the result for the computer-based test (CBT) conducted to recruit at the post of JE (junior engineer) and JEE (junior electrical engineer). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, bsphcl.bih.nic.in.

Advertising

A provisional merit list has been prepared by the BSPHCL. Selected candidates will have to appear for document verification round on March 1, 2019 (Friday) at Maulana Majharul Haq auditorium, Haz bhawan, Harding Road, Patna at 10:30 am, according to official notification.

Bihar BSPHCL JE result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bsphcl.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Result of candidates who appear in cBT for JEE and JE’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number and date of birth

Step 5: Result will be displayed

Bihar BSPHCL JE result: Document verification

Matriculation Certificate/ Matriculation Mark sheet

Diploma Certificate & marks sheet

Caste certificate (for SC/ST reserved category candidates) issued by a competent authority

Domicile certificate issued by a competent authority

PHP Certificate issued by the competent authority

Identity Proof in original with one photocopy

Freedom Fighter Certificate, issued by the competent authority

Aadhar Card

Must bring Counter Folio of Admit Card in original

The exam was conducted to fill 585 posts. The exam was conducted on January 29 and 31, 2019.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.