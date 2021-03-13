Bihar BSEB STET result 2019 released, here’s how to check

Bihar STET result 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on March 12 released the result for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check and download the result through the website- biharboardonline.com.

The STET 2019 exams were earlier held from September 9 to 21.

BSEB STET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The exam was conducted in two phases- written examination and physical fitness. Those who qualify the written exam will be called for the second round. The paper will be of 150 marks, out of which 100 marks are for written examination and 50 marks are for physical efficiency test.