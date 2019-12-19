Bihar BSEB STET 2019 to be held on January 28

Bihar BSEB STET 2019 will be held on January 28, 2020 Bihar BSEB STET 2019 will be held on January 28, 2020

Bihar BSEB STET 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) on January 28, 2020. The paper- 1 will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and the paper 2 from 2 to 4:30 pm, the release mentioned.

Earlier, the examination scheduled to be conducted on November 7 postponed following the Patna High Court verdict on raising the upper age limit for appearing for STET examinations.

The examination will be conducted in two phases- written examination and physical fitness. The paper will be of 150 marks, out of which 100 marks is for written examination and 50 marks is for physical efficiency test.

The admit card for the recruitment examination will be released soon on the official website. The candidates can download it through the website- bsebstet2019.in.

Bihar BSEB STET 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- bsebstet2019.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The application process was concluded on November 7, 2019.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd