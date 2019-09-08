Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Registration process begins tomorrow, how to apply

BSEB STET 2019: The online application process for the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2019) will begin from Monday, September 9, 2019. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website- bsebstet2019.in.

The online application process will be closed on September 18, 2019. The recruitment examination will be conducted on November 7, 2019.

The admit card for the recruitment examination will be released soon on the official website. The candidates can download it through the website- bsebstet2019.in.

Bihar BSEB STET 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- bsebstet2019.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The examination will be conducted in two phases- written examination and physical fitness. The paper will be of 150 marks, out of which 100 marks is for written examination and 50 marks is for physical efficiency test.

