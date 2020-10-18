Bihar BSEB STET 2019 answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

The candidates can challenge answer key through biharboardonline.com till October 20. File

Bihar BSEB STET 2019 answer key: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check and download the answer key through the website- biharboardonline.com.

The online window to raise objections will be active till October 20, candidates can challenge answer key through the website. The recruitment exam was held from September 9 to 21.

माध्यमिक शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (STET), 2019 की पुनर्परीक्षा का Answer Key समिति की वेबसाइट https://t.co/r8HjHpZRYf पर दिनांक 17.10.2020 के अपराह्न से 20.10.2020 के अपराह्न तक अपलोड रहने के सम्बन्ध में आवश्यक सूचना। pic.twitter.com/G3Mw3rgTT9 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 17, 2020

BSEB STET 2019 answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf with answer key will appear

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The examination is being conducted in two phases- written examination and physical fitness. Those who qualify the written exam will be called for the second round. The paper will be of 150 marks, out of which 100 marks are for written examination and 50 marks are for physical efficiency test.

