Bihar BSEB STET 2019 admit card released: How to download, check link here

Bihar BSEB STET 2019 admit card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET). The exam will be held on January 28, 2020. The candidates can download the STET hall tickets through the website- bsebstet2019.in. The paper- 1 will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4:30 pm.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on November 7 but was postponed following the Patna High Court verdict on raising the upper age limit for appearing for STET examinations.

The aspirants should reach the exam venue one hour before STET starts. They should not bring any electronic gadget. Moreover, reports suggest candidates wearing shoes, socks and wristwatch will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. They need to wear slippers or sandals.

Bihar BSEB STET 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above or click here for direct link

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download Admit Card for Secondary Teacher Ability Test, 2019’ link

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: STET admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check details carefully and take a print out

The examination will be conducted in two phases- written examination and physical fitness. Those who qualify the written exam will be called for the second round. The paper will be of 150 marks, out of which 100 marks are for written examination and 50 marks are for physical efficiency test.

The application process was concluded on November 7, 2019. There are a total of 25,270 vacancies for teachers of class 9 and 10 while 12,065 vacancies for class 11 and 12 teachers will be filled.

