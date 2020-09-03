Bihar BSEB STET 2019 admit card released, how to download

BSEB STET 2019 admit card available at bsebstet2019.in. Representational image/ file

Bihar BSEB STET 2019 admit card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET). The candidates can download the STET hall tickets through the website- bsebstet2019.in. The BSTET 2019 exams will be held from September 9 to 21.

There are two papers in the BSTET examination, paper 1 in the morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and paper 2 in the evening shift from 2 to 4:30 pm.

Bihar BSEB STET 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above or click here for direct link

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download Admit Card for Secondary Teacher Ability Test, 2019’ link

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: STET admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a print out.

The candidates need to carefully check the details in the admit card like the exam centre, name etc. If anything is missing, they should contact the authority.

The examination will be conducted in two phases- written examination and physical fitness. Those who qualify the written exam will be called for the second round. The paper will be of 150 marks, out of which 100 marks are for written examination and 50 marks are for physical efficiency test.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd