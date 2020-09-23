Bihar BPSSC SI Main admit card released, here’s how to download

BPSSC SI Mains admit card: The recruitment exams will be held on October 11. Representational image

Bihar Police BPSSC SI Mains 2020: The Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the sub-inspector (SI) main exam. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment exams which was earlier postponed on several occasions amid COVID-19 pandemic will be held on October 11. A total of 2.78 lakh (2,78,436) candidates who cleared the prelims will now appear for the main examinations.

BPSSC SI Mains admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Download admit card of main examination for the post of police sub inspector/ sergeant/ assistant superintendent jail (direct recruitment)/ assistant superintendent jail (ex-serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019)’

Step 3: Enter registration id/ mobile number and date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The commission will shortlist candidates for 2,446 vacancies which include 2,064 vacancies for police sub inspector, 215 vacancies for sergeant post, 125 vacancies for assistant jail superintendent, and 42 vacancies for assistant jail superintendent (ex-servicemen).

The aspirants will be selected on the basis of their scores in prelims, mains and physical test.

