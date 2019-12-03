Bihar BPSSC SI, Assistant Superintendent Jail admit card: How to download

BPSSC SI admit card: The candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to download the admit cards. (Representational Image) The candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to download the admit cards. (Representational Image)

BPSSC Bihar Police SI admit card 2019: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit cards for Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police (Advt. No. 01/2019). All the applicants can download the admit card from the website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter either mobile number or registration number and date of birth. The recruitment examination will be conducted on December 22, 2019. A total of 2,444 posts will be filled through this recruitment exercise. Details of the category-wise vacancy are written below:

Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Police Sub Inspector – 2064

Sergeant – 215

Assistant Superintendent Jail – 125

Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen) – 42

Bihar Excise Sub Inspector admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 4: On the homepage, click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Login with your registration number

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

To be eligible for the jobs, candidates will have to appear for written exams — prelims and mains followed by physical endurance test (PET).

Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant superintendent jail (ex-serviceman) one will get a salary between Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

