Bihar BPSC project manager recruitment: How to apply for 69 posts

BPSC project manager recruitment: Apply at bpsc.gov.in (Representational image) BPSC project manager recruitment: Apply at bpsc.gov.in (Representational image)

Bihar BPSC project manager recruitment: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the post of project manager at its official website, bpsc.gov.in. A total of 69 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. The application process has begun on February 17 and will conclude on March 16.

To be selected for the posts, applicants will have to clear the recruitment exam which will be divided into three parts. First part will be Indian economics for 70 marks, second would be general knowledge for 40 marks and the last section will be the mental ability for 40 marks.

In video| How to prepare for UPSC

Bihar BPSC project manager recruitment: Eligibility

Education: The applicant should have an engineering or economics degree from a recognised institute.

Age: The minimum age should be 21 years to apply and the upper age limit is capped at 42 years.

Read| BPSC State Home department recruitment: Applications begin for 553 assistant prosecution officer posts, check details

Bihar BPSC project manager recruitment: Fee

The applicants will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee. The candidates from the reserved category will have to pay Rs 150.

Bihar BPSC project manager recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid in the range of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,800.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd