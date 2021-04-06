Bihar BPSC postpones these recruitment exams amid Covid-19 spike

BPSC exam 2021: The judicial services exam was scheduled to be held from April 8 to 13, while project manager prelims scheduled on April 11. Representational image/ file

Bihar BPSC exams 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday postponed the recruitment exams for the post of project manager, judicial services due to spike in Covid-19 cases. The judicial services exam was scheduled to be held from April 8 to 13, while project manager prelims scheduled on April 11.

According to BPSC, “The exams for 31st judicial services (mains) and Project Manager (prelims) have been postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The new dates for the exam will be announced in the due course of time.”

The dates of the postponed exams will be notified soon, the admit card for the project manager prelims exam was already released. To clear the exam, applicants need to score at least 45 per cent marks, for the reserved category the cut-off is 40 per cent. Those who clear prelims will be called for the main test followed by the interview round.