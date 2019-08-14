Bihar BPSC Main result declared: Check interview schedule, documents needed

Bihar BPSC Main result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the result for 63rd Combined Main competitive examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam on January 12, 13, 15 and 17 can check their result at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 924 candidates have cleared the exam for recruitment at 355 posts. Those who have cleared the BPSC Mains are eligible for the interview rounds. BPSC has released interview rounds schedule as well.

Bihar BPSC Main result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘mains result’ link

Step 3: A PDF will open in the new tab, check your roll number

Bihar BPSC Main result: Document needed

During the interview round, candidates will also have to bring documents along with them for verification. The needed documents are as follows –

— Date of birth certificate

— Class 10, 12 and degree certificates

— Reservation category certificate, if applicable

— BPSC Mains and Prelims mark sheet

— Photo identity proof

— Passport-sized photographs (at least 2)

The interview round will begin from August 27 and conclude on September 7, as per the schedule. Admit card for the interview round will be released around August 20. The interview will be conducted in two shifts morning shift will begin from 10:30 am and afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm.

