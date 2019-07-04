Bihar BPSC Civil Services 65th combined prelims dates released, check here

BPSC Civil Services 65th combined prelims 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna has announced the date of the 65th combined prelims examinations. The registration process for the examination will be conducted from July 10 to 24, 2019.

The last date to pay application fee is July 30, 2019.

The combined prelims examination will be conducted in various centres across the state of Bihar. The exam will be objective-type MCQ based test. It will be conducted in a computer-based testing format.

The selection process includes preliminary exam followed by the main exam. Candidates having a degree from any recognised university can apply for the same.

To be eligible to appear for the BPSC civil service exam, the applicant should be at least 21 years of age but not more than 37 years for unreserved category candidates. For candidates belonging to OBC the highest age limit is 40 years and for SC, ST 42 years category candidates.

Meanwhile, the Mains examination will be conducted on July 12, 13, 14 and 16, 2019. The exams will be conducted in one session – beginning from 1 pm and concluding at 4 pm, as per the BPSC.

The exams will begin with general Hindi on Friday (June 12) followed by general exam paper I and paper II on 13 and 14 July. The last exam will be of the elective subject which candidates opted for while submitting the application form. The last exam will be held on July 16 (Tuesday).

