Bihar BPSC Civil Services 64th combined Main exam dates released

BPSC Civil Services combined Main exam date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna has announced to conduct the 64th Combined competitive exam (Main) on July 12, 13, 14 and 16, 2019. The exams will be conducted in one session – beginning from 1 pm and concluding at 4 pm, as per the BPSC.

Advertising

The exams will begin with general Hindi on Friday (June 12) followed by general exam paper I and paper II on 13 and 14 July. The last exam will be of the elective subject which candidates opted for while submitting the application form. The last exam will be held on July 16 (Tuesday).

Read| SBI SO recruitment 2019: Apply for 579 posts, salary up to Rs 99 lakh

The admit cards for the exam will be released one week before the exam date at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates will have to download the same and bring the copy of the admit card along with them to the exam hall for verification and identification.

Advertising

Candidates will have to bring identity proof, two coloured pictures, e-admit card print out with image attached and signature to the exam hall, as per the notice.

Read| From RBI, Ministries to Lok Sabha: List of top government internships and how to apply

The exam is for those who have qualified BPSC civil services Mains preliminary exam. The exam is being conducted to recruit at a total of 1395 vacancies advertised in 2018.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.