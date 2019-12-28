Bihar BPSC Assistant Main exam stands cancelled, to be re-conducted on this date

BPSC building. (Picture by Santosh Singh) BPSC building. (Picture by Santosh Singh)

BPSC Assistant Main: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the exam held on June 15, 2019 and will be conducted again on February 1, 2020. The Commission in a written statement has said that the exam has been deferred over ‘inevitable circumstances’ and has not stated exact reasons.

The re-exam will be conducted only for those candidates who had appeared for Hindi subject on June 15 in both shifts, according to the official notice. The BPSC Assistant mains was conducted for 695 candidates who qualified the Mains. In BPSC Assistant prelims, a total of 35,997 candidates appeared. The Bihar govt is to fill 51 vacancies through the said exam.

READ | How Bihar PSC cleaned its act: Codes, late choices

BPSC conducts the examination for recruitment in various posts throughout the state. The selection process consists of three stages: Tier-I or prelims which is a computer-based objective test followed by Mains a descriptive paper. The candidates who will clear the examination have to appear for the interview round.

Currently, BPSC is conducting 65th exam and the re-exam will be for the notification released in 2018. A total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state are to be filled through the current BPSC 65th exam.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd