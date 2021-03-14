Bihar BPSC Assistant Engineers recruitment exam 2020 postponed further

BPSC Assistant Engineers exam 2020: The Bihar Public Service commission (BPSC) has further postponed the recruitment examinations for the post of assistant engineers in civil, electrical, and mechanical stream. The recruitment exam was scheduled to be held on April 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25.

According to BPSC, the exam was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and the dates will be notified later. A total of 31 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive of which 10 posts are for mechanical and 21 for civil engineering.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates will have to clear a written exam which will be conducted in which those having 40 per cent marks will be considered passed.

For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the passing marks are 36.5 per cent, 34 per cent and 32 per cent marks. The exam will have six papers of which four are mandatory and two are elective.