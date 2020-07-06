Bihar BPSC AE 2020 postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

BPSC AE 2020 exam postponed. Representational image/ file BPSC AE 2020 exam postponed. Representational image/ file

BPSC AE 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the assistant engineer (AE) (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical) competitive examinations taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic situations. The recruitment examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 13 to 14 and 16 to 17. The revised dates for the examination will be released later.

The recruitment notification (Advt. Nos. 01~04/2019) was earlier released in March. A total of 31 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive of which 10 posts are for mechanical and 21 for civil engineering.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates will have to clear a written exam which will be conducted in which those having 40 per cent marks will be considered passed. For SC, ST and PwD candidates the passing marks are 36.5 per cent, 34 per cent and 32 per cent marks. The exam will have six papers of which four are mandatory and two are elective.

Coronavirus Explained Rajasthan numbers go up, but it's not isolated

Covid peak powered by Southern states

Covid’s Kawasaki symptoms: What is the treatment? Click here for more

Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have a degree level in civil engineering of education from an AICTE-approved institute.

Age: Applicant should be at least 31 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age for men is capped at 37 and for women, it is 40 years. For reserved category candidates, the upper age is 42 years. Age will be calculated as on August 1, 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd