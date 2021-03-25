Bihar BPSC 66th prelims result 2021 declared, 8,997 candidates qualify

BPSC 66th prelims result 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Thursday announced the results of the 66th Combined competitive (CCE) preliminary exam. A total of 8,997 candidates qualified in the preliminary exam, the result is now available at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment exam was earlier held on December 27, and re-exam on February 14 in 35 districts across the state.

BPSC 66th combined competitive Prelims result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The preliminary answer key was earlier released on February 25.

The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature. The final rank list will be created based on marks obtained in the main exam and interview. The recruitment exam is being conducted for 562 vacancies, of which, 169 posts are reserved for female candidates.