Bihar BPSC 66th prelims answer key 2021 released, how to check

BPSC 66th prelims answer key 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the 66th combined competitive preliminary re-exam on February 25. The candidates can download the answer key through the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. The re-exam was held on February 14.

The answer key is provisional and the result will be based on the final answer key which is expected to be released soon. The candidates are allowed to submit objections on the BPSC answer key till March 8.

BPSC 66th prelims re-exam answer key 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, download.

The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature. The final rank list will be created based on marks obtained in the main exam and interview. The recruitment exam is being conducted for 562 vacancies, of which, 169 posts are reserved for female candidates.