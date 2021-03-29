Bihar BPSC 66th main exam 2021 date released, check schedule

BPSC 66th main exam 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the dates of 66th combined main written exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 5, the application process will commence from April 6 and to be continued till April 30. Interested candidates can apply through the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to submit the document for verification is May 7. The exam will be held in two sessions, the first session from 10 am to 1 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The paper will be of 100 marks. Each exam will be held for three hours. To pass the exams, students need 40 per cent marks. The cut-off for reserved category candidates is lower as based on government norms.

Those who clear the main exam will be called for an interview. The interview session will be of 120 marks. The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature. The final rank list will be created based on marks obtained in mains and interview.

The preliminary exam result was announced on March 25. A total of 562 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 169 vacant posts are reserved for female candidates, as per the official notice.