scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Bihar BPSC 66th CCE final results out, Sudhir Kumar is the topper

BPSC CCE results: Sudhir Kumar and Brajesh Kumar have opted for the State Tax Assistant Commissioner post, Ankit Kumar has chosen Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post in Bihar Police, as per the press note.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 2:08:52 pm
bpsc, bpsc.bih.nic.in, bihar psc result, bpsc results 2022, bpsc cce result news, bpsc topper interview, bihar cce result topper news, bihar newsBPSC CCE Results: Here's what toppers have opted. (Photo: Pixabay.com/ Representative image)

BPSC CCE results: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on August 3 declared the final results of the 66th Combined Competitive Examination. This year, Sudhir Kumar has bagged the first position followed by Ankit Kumar (rank 2) and Brajesh Kumar in third place. The results and the cut-off can be checked at the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per reports, Sudhir Kumar is a civil engineer and completed his BTech from IIT Kanpur. He along with Brajesh Kumar have opted for the State Tax Assistant Commissioner post. The second rank holder Ankit Kumar has chosen Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post in Bihar Police, as per the press note.

Read |UPSC Civil Service exam: Do graduation subjects play a role in preparation? Experts decode

BPSC conducts the Combined Competitive Examination to fill various posts in Bihar. It conducts prelims, mains and interview rounds.

A total of 1838 candidates were shortlisted for interviews after the mains round of which 1,768 appeared for interviews.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

As per BPSC, to break ties, those who have secured more marks in mains have been given preference, followed by those who have got higher marks in elective subjects or by candidates older candidates have been given preference in the merit list. If the age of two candidates is same, preference has been given to candidate’s names in the order of preference in Devnagri, BPSC had informed.

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 02:08:52 pm

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'

3

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

4

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

5

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

SC asks EC not to decide on Team Shinde plea for now
Who is the real Sena?

SC asks EC not to decide on Team Shinde plea for now

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement