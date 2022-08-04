Bihar BPSC 66th CCE final results out, Sudhir Kumar is the topper

August 4, 2022 2:08:52 pm
BPSC CCE results: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on August 3 declared the final results of the 66th Combined Competitive Examination. This year, Sudhir Kumar has bagged the first position followed by Ankit Kumar (rank 2) and Brajesh Kumar in third place. The results and the cut-off can be checked at the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.
As per reports, Sudhir Kumar is a civil engineer and completed his BTech from IIT Kanpur. He along with Brajesh Kumar have opted for the State Tax Assistant Commissioner post. The second rank holder Ankit Kumar has chosen Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post in Bihar Police, as per the press note.
BPSC conducts the Combined Competitive Examination to fill various posts in Bihar. It conducts prelims, mains and interview rounds.
A total of 1838 candidates were shortlisted for interviews after the mains round of which 1,768 appeared for interviews.
Subscriber Only Stories
As per BPSC, to break ties, those who have secured more marks in mains have been given preference, followed by those who have got higher marks in elective subjects or by candidates older candidates have been given preference in the merit list. If the age of two candidates is same, preference has been given to candidate’s names in the order of preference in Devnagri, BPSC had informed.
