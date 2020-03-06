Bihar BPSC 65th prelims result 2020 today, check direct link

BPSC 65th prelims result 2020 will be available at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Representational Image/ file BPSC 65th prelims result 2020 will be available at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Representational Image/ file

Bihar BPSC 65th prelims result 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the results of the 65th Combined competitive (CCE) preliminary exam on Friday, March 6, 2020. The candidates who appeared in examination can check the results through the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in with the help of their registration number.

The BPSC Combined Competitive preliminary examination was conducted on October 15 for a total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state.

BPSC 65th combined competitive Prelims result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for BPSC CCE Mains 2019. The BPSC CCE Mains will be conducted on July 12, 13, 14 and 16, 2020. The exams will be conducted in one session – beginning from 1 pm and concluding at 4 pm.

The selection process includes preliminary exam, candidates selected after the preliminary exam will appear for mains exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd