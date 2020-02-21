Bihar BPSC 65th prelims re-exam answer key 2020 released, how to raise objections

BPSC 65th prelims re-exam answer key 2020: The candidates can raise objections through the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in BPSC 65th prelims re-exam answer key 2020: The candidates can raise objections through the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar BPSC 65th prelims re-exam answer key 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer keys for the 65th combined competitive re-examination. The recruitment test was held on February 17 at across 35 districts. A total of 718 posts in various state government departments will be filled through BPSC 65th combined competitive examination.

The candidates can download the answer key through the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The answer key is provisional and the result will be based on final answer key which is expected to release next month. The candidates are allowed to submit objections on the BPSC answer key.

Bihar BPSC 65th prelims re-exam answer Key 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, download

To be eligible for these jobs, candidates will have to clear prelims, main and interview rounds. The prelims will be a two-hour objective type, pen and paper-based exam constituting of 150 marks. The main exam will be for 900 marks consisting of 300 questions and will be subjective while the interview will be of 120 marks.

The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature. The final rank list will be created based on marks obtained in main and interview.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd