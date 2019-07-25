Bihar BPSC 65th combined prelims exam 2019: Registration deadline extended, check how to apply

BPSC Civil Services 65th Combined Prelims 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna has extended the date for submitting applications for the 65th combined prelims examination. Earlier the registration process was to conclude on July 24 which now has been extended to July 27 (Saturday), 2019.

The last date of submitting online application fee will be August 5. The registration process for the examination was started on July 10. A total of 423 posts are to be filled by BPSC 65th combined competitive examination. Interested candidates can apply at http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Civil Services 65th Combined Prelims 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Candidates having any degree from any recognised university can apply for the same.

Age: To be eligible for the BPSC civil services exam, the applicant should at least 21 years old and below 37 years old. For candidates belonging to OBC age relaxation is up to 40 years and for SC/ST it is up to 42 years.

BPSC Civil Services 65th Combined Prelims 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application process

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Upload your passport size photograph

Step 5: Click on ‘submit’

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

The combined prelims examination will be conducted in various centres across the state of Bihar. The exam will be objective-type MCQ based. It will be conducted in a computer-based testing format. The selection process includes preliminary exam, candidates selected after the preliminary exam will appear for mains exam.