Bihar BPSC 65th combined competitive Prelims exam date announced

Bihar BPSC 65th combined competitive Prelims 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced to conducted the 65th BPSC Combined competitive preliminary exam (CCE) on October 15 (Tuesday) from 12 noon to 2 pm.

A total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state are to be filled by this recruitment process. The application process for Bihar BPSC CCE 2019 has ended.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for BPSC CCE Mains 2019. The BPSC CCE Mains will be conducted on July 12, 13, 14 and 16, 2019. The exams will be conducted in one session – beginning from 1 pm and concluding at 4 pm, as per the BPSC.

The combined prelims examination will be conducted in various centres across the state of Bihar. The selection process includes preliminary exam, candidates selected after the preliminary exam will appear for mains exam.

The prelims will be a two-hour objective type, pen and paper-based exam constituting of 150 marks. The Mains will be for 900 marks consisting of 300 questions and will be subjective while the interview will be of 120 marks. The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature. The final rank list will be created based on marks obtained in mains and interview.

