Bihar BPSC 65th combined competitive prelims exam 2019: Admit card release date and time

BPSC 65th combined competitive prelims 2019: The admit card for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 65th Combined competitive preliminary exam (CCE) will be released on October 5, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in with the help of their registration number.

Advertising

The BPSC Combined Competitive preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 15, 2019 from 12 noon to 2 pm. A total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state are to be filled through this recruitment process. The application process for Bihar BPSC CCE 2019 has ended.

BPSC 65th combined competitive Prelims 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for BPSC CCE Mains 2019. The BPSC CCE Mains will be conducted on July 12, 13, 14 and 16, 2019. The exams will be conducted in one session – beginning from 1 pm and concluding at 4 pm, as per the BPSC.

The combined prelims examination will be conducted in various centres across Bihar. The selection process includes preliminary exam, candidates selected after the preliminary exam will appear for mains exam.

The prelims will be a two-hour objective type, pen and paper-based exam constituting of 150 marks. The Mains will be for 900 marks consisting of 300 questions and will be subjective while the interview will be of 120 marks. The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature. The final rank list will be created based on marks obtained in mains and interview.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.