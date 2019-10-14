Bihar BPSC 65th Combined Competitive exam from tomorrow: Check important instructions

Bihar BPSC 65th combined competitive examination 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 65th combined competitive examination tomorrow – October 15 across 35 districts. A total of 718 posts in various state government departments will be filled through this recruitment exam.

Reportedly, six exam centres have been changed and therefore, the candidates need to re-download their admit card. With just a day left before the commencement of the exam, the commission released an array of important instructions for the participants. Follow these steps to ensure smooth conduct of the test.

Reporting time: The exam will begin at noon and end at 2 pm. Candidates need to report at the exam centres at least one hour in advance to ensure enough time for checking, frisking and security procedures. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam late. Neither would any candidate be allowed to leave the exam hall before 2 pm.

Attempting exam: Candidates will be given an OMR sheet to attempt the multiple-choice exam. The marking should be exactly in the allotted box. Any use of marks, whitener, eraser, blade, cutting or re-attempting in the answer sheet will not be counted and candidates will not be given any marks for the said question.

Must carry and banned objects: Blue and black point pens are allowed inside the exam hall. Any other object including communication devices like mobile phones, pager, Bluetooth etc and smartwatches are banned. Eraser, blade, whiteners and calculators cannot be taken inside the exam hall. Candidates need to make an arrangement for safekeeping of their mobile phones and bags outside the exam room. Candidates also need to carry the BPSC admit card along with an identity proof including driving license or PAN card or Aadhaar amongst others for identification purposes.

Exam pattern: To obtain better marks candidates need to understand the exam pattern and attempt the paper accordingly. The prelims will be a two-hour objective type, pen and paper-based exam constituting of 150 marks. The Mains will be for 900 marks consisting of 300 questions and will be subjective while the interview will be of 120 marks. The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature. The final rank list will be created based on marks obtained in mains and interview.

