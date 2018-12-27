Bihar BPSC 64th civil services prelims 2018: Answer Keys released, download at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 64th civil services prelims answer keys: Bihar Public Service Commission has on December 26 released the answer keys for the 64th Combined Preliminary Service examination. All the candidates who had appeared for the BPSC examinations can download and check the answer keys on the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in. The examination was conducted on December 16, 2018, at various centres across the state from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Advertising

The answer key has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission for all the four set of question paper A, B, C and D. In case candidates wish to raise objection/s, if any, they have to fill form and send it by 5pm of January 7, 2019. They should attach proof from an authentic source in support of their claim. In a release, the board has said that any objection received after the due date will not be considered. The answer key provided at this point is provisional.

BPSC 64th civil services prelims answer keys: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission

Step 2: On the homepage, against December 26, a note and answer keys link is highlighted

Step 3: Click on both

Advertising

Step 4: Read the note carefully and check the answer keys

About BPSC:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts and selects applicants for civil service jobs in Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation. The commission is comprised of seven members including its Chairman. Shri Shishir Sinha is currently the Chairman of BPSC