Bihar BPSC 60th to 62nd Combined Competitive Mains results declared; Sushant Kumar Chanchal tops

BPSC 60th to 62nd Combined Competitive Mains results: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the results of the 60th to 62nd Common Combined (main) competitive examination Friday. The candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check their names through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 642 candidates have cleared the examinations successfully.

Sushant Kumar Chanchal topped the Bihar Administrative services examinations, followed by Amir Ahmad and Shreya Kashyap who secured the second and third positions respectively.

The commission has also released the cut-off marks for the main examinations. The cut-off marks for the male candidates in the general category was 591, while for the female candidates, it was 584.

BPSC 60th to 62nd Combined Competitive Mains results: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link flashing “Results: 60th to 62nd Common Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination”.

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a PDF file, where the roll numbers of all qualified candidates is mentioned.

Step 4: Check and download the copy of PDF

Step 5: If needed take a printout of the same.

The marksheet of the candidates will be released soon at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

