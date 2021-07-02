Bihar BPSC 31st Judicial Service mains exam date released

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the date for the BPSC 31st Judicial service mains examination. According to the official notification, candidates who qualified for the prelims examination will be able to give the mains examination from July 24 till July 28.

Previously, the BPSC mains examination was scheduled to be held from April 8 till April 12 — in two shifts — in the morning from 10 am to 1 pm and in the afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, in April, the BPSC announced the postponement of the examination, along with the project manager prelims, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“The exams for 31st judicial services (mains) and project manager (prelims) have been postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The new dates for the exam will be announced in the due course of time,” the BPSC had said in April.

The preliminary examination was conducted on December 6, 2020, and results for the same were declared on February 8 2021. Approximately 1,53,69 candidates had appeared for the preliminary examinations, of which 2379 passed.

In order to clear the mains examination, applicants will need to score at least 45% marks. For the reserved category, the minimum score that must be achieved to clear the examination is 40 per cent. Candidates who clear the Mains examination will later be called for an interview round.

The commission will release a detailed notification about the mains examination soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official BPSC website regularly for important updates and notifications.