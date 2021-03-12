Bihar BPSC 31st judicial 2021 main exam date released

BPSC 31st judicial main exam 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the dates for judicial service written main exam. The main exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 8 to 12, and will be conducted in two shifts, morning from 10 am to 1 pm, and afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The main exam will begin with general Hindi and English, the entire datesheet is available to download at the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Judicial Service Main exam schedule 2021: Check datesheet

April 8- General Hindi (morning)/ General English (noon)

April 9- General Knowledge (morning)/ Elementary General Science (noon)

April 10- Law of Evidence and Procedure (morning)/ Constitutional and Administrative Law of India (noon)

April 11- Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law (morning)/ Law of Transfer of Property & Principal of Equity, Law of Trusts and Specific Relief (afternoon).

April 12- Law of Contract and Torts (morning)/ Commercial Law (afternoon).

The admit card for BPSC Judicial service Main exam will be available to download from March 25. The candidates can download hall ticket at bpsc.bih.nic.in. No admit cards will be sent by post. The candidates will have to download them from the website. Additionally, no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.