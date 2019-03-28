Bihar BPSC 30th Judicial Services prelims revised result declared, 2604 more candidates qualified

Toggle Menu
BPSC 30th Judicial Services prelims revised result 2018: With the revised result, a total of 3704 candidates got eligible for the Main examination. The candidates can check their results through the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 30th Judicial Services prelims revised result 2018: In the revised result that was declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday, March 28, a total of 2,604 candidats qualified more which was 1100 before. With the revised result, a total of 3704 candidates got eligible for the Main examination. The commission scrutinised the prelims paper on the basis of apex court’s order.

All the candidates who had appeared in the BPSC examination can download the result through the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in. The prelims result was released in January.

BPSC 30th Judicial Services preliminary revised result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website mentioned above or copy this link and paste it a new tab

(bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Results-30BJSE-(Pre).pdf)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link for Judicial Service exams

Step 3: Selected candidates list will open in pdf format.

Step 4: Check and download.

About BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts and selects applicants for civil service jobs in Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation. The commission is comprised of seven members including its Chairman. Shishir Sinha is currently the Chairman of BPSC.

