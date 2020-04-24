Bihar Board AMIN 2020 application form re-open for 1767 posts, check details

Bihar Board Amin application form reopens (Representational image) Bihar Board Amin application form reopens (Representational image)

Bihar Board AMIN 2020: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has re-opened the online application and registration process for the AMIN posts for the physically differently-abled categories. Even as the application process had ended on January 21, the board has reopened the application process as the PwD and PwBD quota was not mentioned in the earlier applications, as per the recent notice.

Now, these candidates can apply till April 30. The fee payment window will be open until May 2. Candidates can apply at the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The exam dates, however, are yet to be announced. Earlier, the exam was to be held on February 15 and 16 which was postponed and the new dates are yet to be declared.

A total of 1767 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates will be hired for the post of Amin in the Department of Revenue and Land Reform, Bihar government.

Those who have at least at class 12 level of education and of at least 18 years of age can apply for the job. However, candidates who have prior work experience will get more marks as 25 marks will be allotted to work experience, wherein, five marks will be given to the experience of one year, as per the rule. Finally selected candidates will get a salary up to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 2000, as per the notification released earlier.

