Bihar BCECEB extends application submission date for AMIN posts

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the application submission date for the AMIN posts for the physically differently-abled categories. The candidates can now apply online till May 7, which was scheduled to be closed on April 30, 2020.

Interested candidates can apply online through the website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Even as the application process had ended on January 21, the board has reopened the application process as the PwD and PwBD quota was not mentioned in the earlier applications.

The exam dates, however, are yet to be announced. Earlier, the exam was to be held on February 15 and 16 which was postponed and the new dates are yet to be declared.

Paper pattern

There will be two stages of BCECE 2020 entrance exam. In stage 1, 50 questions (total 150 questions) will be asked from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

There will be negative marking in both stage 1 and 2. For every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted. Total marks for stage 1 exam will be 600.

In stage 2, 100 questions (total 300 questions) will be asked from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Total marks for stage 2 exam will be 1200.

A total of 1767 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates will be hired for the post of Amin in the Department of Revenue and Land Reform, Bihar government.

Those who have at least class 12 level of education and of at least 18 years of age can apply for the job. However, candidates who have prior work experience will get more marks as 25 marks will be allotted to work experience, wherein, five marks will be given to the experience of one year, as per the rule.

Finally selected candidates will get a salary up to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 2000, as per the notification released earlier.

BCECE is a state level entrance examination that is held for admission in pharmacy, agriculture and various other programmes. Those who crack the exam, they get eligible to apply at various government and private colleges of the state.

